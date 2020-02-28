Times When Katrina Kaif Made A Cameo Appearance In Bollywood Films; See List

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2004 and has gained a huge following since then. While she gained popularity with Salman Khan's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, she has been a part of multiple hit films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Singh is Kinng and more.

Apar from her hit films, the actor also made special appearances in multiple films, as a character as well as a dancer for a song. Take a look at a few of Katrina Kaif's special appearances in films.

Times Katrina Kaif made a special appearance in films:

Hello

Directed by Atul Agnihotri, Hello was released in 2008. The film starred Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Amrita Arora. The film revolves around a group of call center employees' dreams to make it big while also juggling their personal lives and a never-ending stream of calls. She played the character of a story-teller in the film.

Blue

Blue is a Hindi-language action drama directed by Anthony D'Souza. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, and Zyed Khan, the film is produced by Dhillin Mehta. The film revolves around Sam, Sagar, and Aarav who decide to dive underwater in order to try and find treasure in a sunken ship in order to help Sam pay off his debts. Katrina Kaif makes a special appearance in the film and essayed the character of Nikki.

Agneepath

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, and Rishi Kapoor, Agneepath was released in 2012. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra. The plot revolves around Vijay who grows up and embarks on a path of revenge after his father gets murdered by a ruthless crime lord, Kancha Cheena. She made a cameo in the film and performed a dance number Chikni Chameli.

Main Krishna Hoon

Directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, Main Krishna Hoon is a family drama. The film stars Juhi Chawla, Paresh Ganatra, and Namit Shah. The plot of the film revolves around an orphan named Krishna, who lives in an orphanage. The boy starts feelings unwanted as all his friends start getting adopted into a home. However, his sadness turns into happiness when Lord Krishna comes to his aid. Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan both make a cameo in the film as themselves.

Welcome to New York

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Riteish Deshmukh, Welcome to New York is directed by Chakri Toleti. Released in 2018, the film revolves around a duo who takes an unexpected trip to New York that sets them off on a comic adventure that changes their lives forever. Katrina Kaif makes a cameo appearance as herself in the film.

