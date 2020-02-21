Katrina Kaif's Stunning 'Kaala Chashma' GIF Sets The Tone For Friday; See

Katrina Kaif stepped into Bollywood with her debut film, Boom and has now become one of India's highest-paid actresses. Some of her movies include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more. She is currently busy with her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

The actor is not only known for her performances but also for her style, fitness, and dance moves. Listed below are some of Katrina Kaif's dancing Kaala Chashma GIFs that set the perfect mood for Friday.

Katrina Kaif's dancing Kaala Chashma GIFs sets the perfect mood for Friday

Katrina and @S1dharthM perform on #KaalaChashma during a flash mob at a metro station in #Jaipur today pic.twitter.com/VjoJLRsDVN — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 30, 2016

Katrina Kaif is the dancing queen in Bollywood. Kaif's every song becomes a hit and before you know it, viewers are already humming and dancing to her tunes.

The song Kaala Chashma is from the film, Baar Baar Dekho. Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra are the main leads in the film. The song is originally composed by Prem Hardeep and recreated by Badshah, written by Amrik Singh and Kumaar and sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah & Neha Kakkar.

Her fans have gone ahead and come up with a variety of Katrina Kaif GIFs, memes and more on social media. Katrina's fans even have memes, tweets, videos and GIFs of her popular song, Kaala Chashma.

Image - YouTube Screengrab

