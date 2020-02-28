Times When Neha Sharma Sizzled In Red And Set The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Neha Sharma is quite active on her social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. From her vacations to photoshoots to film BTS to the quality time that she spends with her pet, she posts it all. Judging from her Instagram, fans often admire the Mubarakkan actor for her fashion sense and outfit styling. Take a look at a few of her pictures when she stunning in red.

Times when Neha Sharma dressed in red outfits that spell GLAM

In the picture, Neha Sharma is seen dressed in a red dress. With singlet and criss-cross sleeve styling, the dress has a deep ruffled neck. The maxi-dress had a thigh-high cut on one side. With nude makeup and open hair, the actor looked beautiful.

For one of her shoots, the actor chose to go all leather with her outfit. Dressed in a pair of black pants, she topped the outfit with a deep-neck red leather tank. The top seems to have a low back and halter neck fit. The actor looked stunning with open hair and minimal makeup.

For one of her events, Neha Sharma donned on a full-sized red dress. With a cold-shoulder fit, the dress had drop-sleeve styling. The dress had a deep neck fit. Going for nude makeup, the actor chose to flaunt her waves for this one.

During one of her outings, she dressed in a pair of black utility pants with a full-sleeved red top. With a skin-tight fit and deep neck, the top had knot like texture on the front. Leaving her hair open, she chose to accessorise the look with a layered neck-piece.

For another one of her shoots, she is seen dressed in a cute red dress. With a mini-fit, the full-sleeved dress had a bit ruffled styling. Going for minimal makeup and open hair, the actor completed the look with a pair of white sneakers.

