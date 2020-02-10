From Neha Sharma To Esha Gupta, These B'Town Actors Styled The White Shirt Look Perfectly

Bollywood actors have often managed to slay even the simplest fashion look to perfection. While some of the most glamorous looks of the actors have attracted a lot of attention, some of their most casual looks have also managed to impress the audiences.

Recently, most of the Bollywood female actors were seen sporting a white shirt and showcasing netizens on how to style the look perfectly. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who styled the white shirt look glamorously.

Neha Sharma

In the picture, Neha Sharma is seen wearing a casual white shirt over a cream coloured swimwear. She accessorised the look with a simple gold necklace. Neha kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. Neha Sharma’s fans showered the picture with love and wrote about how adorable she looked.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her white shirt as she is seen lounging on her bed. She sports a no-makeup look for a lazy Sunday in her bed. Bhumi looks divine as her fans praise her for showing off her natural look.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta looked like a vision to behold as she wore a casual white shirt and tied a front knot to it. She paired the look with a pair of dark coloured shorts. Neha Sharma’s fans claimed that she looked ‘hot’ in the picture.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde made heads turn in a monochrome picture that she posted on her social media. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white coloured shirt while posing for the lens. She mentions that there is magic in the black and white pictures while proclaiming her love for monochrome shots.

