The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

From Neha Sharma To Esha Gupta, These B'Town Actors Styled The White Shirt Look Perfectly

Bollywood News

Neha Sharma and many other Bollywood actors are seen sporting a white shirt and giving their fans an insight on how to style the look. Check out the looks.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Sharma

Bollywood actors have often managed to slay even the simplest fashion look to perfection. While some of the most glamorous looks of the actors have attracted a lot of attention, some of their most casual looks have also managed to impress the audiences.

Recently, most of the Bollywood female actors were seen sporting a white shirt and showcasing netizens on how to style the look perfectly. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who styled the white shirt look glamorously.

Neha Sharma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

In the picture, Neha Sharma is seen wearing a casual white shirt over a cream coloured swimwear. She accessorised the look with a simple gold necklace. Neha kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. Neha Sharma’s fans showered the picture with love and wrote about how adorable she looked.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma's Boldest Looks That You Must Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Bhumi Pednekar shows off her white shirt as she is seen lounging on her bed. She sports a no-makeup look for a lazy Sunday in her bed. Bhumi looks divine as her fans praise her for showing off her natural look.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta Birthday: These Stunning Pictures Of The Actor Will Have Her Fans Swooning

Esha Gupta

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta🌎 (@egupta) on

Esha Gupta looked like a vision to behold as she wore a casual white shirt and tied a front knot to it. She paired the look with a pair of dark coloured shorts. Neha Sharma’s fans claimed that she looked ‘hot’ in the picture.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta's Stunning Bikini Looks Give Major Vacation Styling Goals

Pooja Hegde

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Pooja Hegde made heads turn in a monochrome picture that she posted on her social media. In the picture, she is seen wearing a white coloured shirt while posing for the lens. She mentions that there is magic in the black and white pictures while proclaiming her love for monochrome shots.

ALSO READ:  Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Poses In A Crisp White Revealing Shirt

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
LALU SPEAKS ON SC'S DECISION
OMAR ABDULLAH'S SISTER MOVES TO SC
BRAD PITT AND LEONARDO'S HUG
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK