When Ranveer Singh Ditched Quirky Fashion And Sported Simple, Elegant Looks

Ranveer Singh has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry and all across the world. The actor's groundbreaking versatility enables him to deliver magnificent performances. He is a trendsetter and has redefined fashion with his quirky style. Ranveer Singh's style has also inspired a lot of people.

His energy never goes unnoticed and the actor always inspires his fans and followers. It is not a secret that Ranveer Singh has a peculiar style and is capable of pulling off any look with ease. But there were also times when the actor looked elegant in the simple looks that he served us with. Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s photos in simple looks below.

Ranveer Singh looks simple, elegant and fashionable in this black turtleneck. The actor's style has never gone unnoticed. Check out more photos from Ranveer Singh's Instagram below.

In this athleisure look, the actor is donning a tracksuit. He can also be seen wearing white sneakers. Ranveer is always on top of his style game.

In this look, Ranveer is pulling-off a preppy style. The actor looks stylish and classy. Ranveer Singh has always rocked distinctive looks and has successfully nailed them.

In this look, the actor is rocking a jet back coat over a red sweater. The actor looks classy with his preppy style. He always manages to leave the audience in awe with any look that he pulls off.

In this look, the actor can be seen wearing glasses. The actor looks smart and geeky in this look. He also wrote a hilarious caption and is certainly the 'smarty boi'.



