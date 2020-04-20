Ranveer Singh With Poker Face In Stylish Designer Outfits Will Get His Fans Drooling

Ranveer Singh has delivered several remarkable performances and some of his notable performances have been in films like Band Baaja Baarat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Simmba and Gully Boy. One thing that makes the actor stand out of the lot is his quirky taste of fashion and goofy posts on social media. Check out some of Ranveer Singh's poker face pictures in stylish designer outfits.

Here, Ranveer Singh posed in a poker face expression while donning an oversized co-ord outfit. The orange outfit was paired with a turtle neck t-shirt and a furry cap. Check out the Gully Boy actor's black oversized sunglasses.

Also Read | Switzerland ambassador Ranveer reacts to Indian Tricolour on Matterhorn; other stars awed

In this Instagram post, Ranveer Singh stunned in a Versace outfit. His two-piece black attire was sported with a quirky printed jacket. Ranveer Singh also completed the look with a black bow tie.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh loves posing outdoors and these pictures are proof | Take a look

In the above picture, Ranveer Singh is spotted wearing an all-black outfit. With a pair of black pants, the look was teamed up with a black t-shirt. The actor finished the look with a black shiny leather jacket and a pair of black ankle shoes. He accessorised the look with a pair of tinted glares and went for a black hat to compliment the outfit.

Also Read | Who is Alia Bhatt's virtual workout partner? Ranveer Singh calls her post 'Best'

In this look, Ranveer Singh is seen posing in a blue ensemble. He donned a white turtle neck t-shirt topped with a blue coat. However, his printed pants takes away all the attention. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Instagram.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's most romantic moments on-screen that had fans swooning

Here, Ranveer Singh's fans were seen going gaga over the look. Completing the look with a matching polka-dotted headgear, he is seen donning a pair of pink-tinted chic glasses in the picture. For his footwear, he chose to wear a pair of pink-shaded boots.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.