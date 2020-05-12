Times When Bhumi Pednekar Marked Appearance On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Check Out

Bhumi Pednekar, last seen in a cameo appearance in Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, has made quite a few television show appearances. However, the Bala actor made her The Kapil Sharma Show debut in 2019. Here are the times when Bhumi Pednekar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Times when Bhumi Pednekar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show:

Bhumi Pednekar with the cast of Sonchiriya

Bhumi Pednekar made her The Kapil Sharma Show debut in 2019. She appeared on the show with the cast of her movie Sonchiriya. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar was accompanied by Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rane, and Ranvir Shorey.

Bhumi Pednekar with the cast of Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar along with Taapsee Pannu appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Saand Ki Aankh. The Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer was based on the real-life story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, interestingly, the two sister-in-law's too accompanied the actors on the show. The two actors seemingly had a gala time on the sets of the show.

Bhumi Pednekar with the cast of Bala

Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their movie, Bala. The Amar Kaushik directorial marked the third association of Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The cast, on the show, impressed fans with their stunning outfits. Take a look.

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. The movie, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is the remake of Telugu movie Bhaagamathie (2018). The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra under their respective banners T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment.

Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

