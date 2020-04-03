Sunil Grover's Throwback Video From Sets Of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Makes Him Emotional

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is no longer a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but his chracter in the show is still hugely popular among fans. One of Sunil Grover’s fans tagged him in a throwback video of The Kapil Sharma show. The comedian retweeted the video saying that it has made him very emotional.

In the video, Sunil Grover can be seen impressing Kajol by performing on the song Gerua. Actors Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Varun Grover in the video can be seen in splits, lauding Sunil Grover for his exceptional comic timing.

Have a look at the throwback video of Sunil Grover here:

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Sunil Grover essayed the much-loved character of Dr. Mashoor Gulati in The Kapil Sharma Show. He had also played the part of Gutthi in Comedy Nights with Kapil. Just like other celebrities in the country, even Sunil Grover is spreading awareness about the coronavirus crisis. He is urging fans to stay at home. However, Sunil Grover doesn’t forget to entertain fans. His way of spreading awareness is quite hilarious. Have a look at it here:

ALSO READ| The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Jokes About Archana Puran Singh's Social Media Habits

ALSO READ| The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek Says 'Neha Kakkar Is Indian Idol's Archana'

ALSO READ| Kapil Sharma’s Career Graph From 'Laughter Challenge' To ' The Kapil Sharma Show'

The Kapil Sharma Show has a huge fan following and is a favourite among comedy lovers.

ALSO READ| When Kapil Sharma Got A Chance To Meet Deepika Padukone Again On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.