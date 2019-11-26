Bollywood Movies: Times When Bollywood Actors Promoted Their Competitors' Films

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world, creating and delivering several blockbuster hits. The industry has seen several talented actors who've part of many box-office hits. With all these blockbusters making their way to the big-screens, there is immense competition at the box office India. However, even with such high competition rate, Bollywood actors envy their colleagues’ work. Here are the times when Bollywood actors promoted their competitors' films.

Also Read | WATCH: Akshay Kumar celebrates 100 million views on his new song from Filhaal

Akshay Kumar promoting Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

Akshay Kumar was seen promoting Ajay Devgn's upcoming historical-drama Tanhaji. This movie is also tagged as Ajay Devgn's 100th movie in Bollywood. Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet:

Also Read | Bollywood movies: Five best movies related to devotion and god that one should watch

We started our journey in this industry together...30 years ago.And I’ve seen your graph only grow from strength to strength.And as you are all set to mark your century with #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior,I wish you nothing but lots of love and luck.Shine on my friend @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/HrE1DvPYFW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 12, 2019

Anees Bazmee promoting Milan Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan:

Annes Bazmee and Milan Milap Zaveri are directorial colleagues. Annes Bazmee's Pagalpanti's release date clashed with Marjaavaan. However, Anees changed the date of his movie's release. Check out the caption of his tweet.

Also Read | Bollywood movies that capture the essence of the City of Joy, Kolkata

Shah Rukh Khan promoting Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you’ve come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Also Read | Five Bollywood movies that depicted differently-abled characters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.