Bollywood Movies: Times When Bollywood Actors Promoted Their Competitors' Films

Bollywood News

Here are the times when Bollywood actors and directors promoted their competitors' movies. Read on to know about whose movie was promoted by Akshay Kumar.

bollywood movies

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world, creating and delivering several blockbuster hits. The industry has seen several talented actors who've part of many box-office hits. With all these blockbusters making their way to the big-screens, there is immense competition at the box office India. However, even with such high competition rate, Bollywood actors envy their colleagues’ work. Here are the times when Bollywood actors promoted their competitors' films.

Akshay Kumar promoting Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

Akshay Kumar was seen promoting Ajay Devgn's upcoming historical-drama Tanhaji. This movie is also tagged as Ajay Devgn's 100th movie in Bollywood. Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet:

Anees Bazmee promoting Milan Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan:  

Annes Bazmee and Milan Milap Zaveri are directorial colleagues. Annes Bazmee's Pagalpanti's release date clashed with Marjaavaan. However, Anees changed the date of his movie's release. Check out the caption of his tweet. 

Shah Rukh Khan promoting Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

