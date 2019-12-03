Dev Anand Death Anniversary: Bollywood Films Directed And Produced By The Legendary Actor

Dev Anand has reportedly done more than 110 movies and has played the lead role in more than 90 movies. However, apart from being a legendary actor, he is also a known director, writer and movie producer. His career as an actor, director and producer spanned over more than six decades, which allowed him to act with an array of actors. He has won many awards and accolades and he is also a recipient of many national and international awards. Here is a list of some of the movies that he has directed as well as produced.

Prem Pujari (1970)

The film revolves around a man who leaves his life and his sweetheart behind after he is dishonourably discharged after a trial. Prem Pujari is directed, written and produced by Dev Anand, who also plays the lead role in the movie. Apart from him, the movie stars Waheeda Rehman, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra and Zaheeda amongst others. See the poster here.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

The International Hare Krishna movement in the 1970s is prominent in the background of the movie. The movie deals with a dysfunctional family and how a brother tries to bring his sister back to their family while getting accustomed to her hippie lifestyle. The film is directed, written and produced by Dev Anand. The movie stars Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz amongst others in pivotal roles. See the poster here.

Heera Panna (1973)

The movie deals with the loss of a lover in the life of a man who finds out that his lover’s sister is the thief who stole a precious jewel and hid it in his car. The movie is directed, produced and co-written by Dev Anand. Suraj Sanim has co-written the movie. The movie stars Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman, Jeevan and Rehman in key roles. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Des Pardes (1978)

The movie deals with a young man who travels to the U.K to find out the whereabouts of his brother who loses touch with the family after going abroad. The movie stars Dev Anand, Pran, Tina Ambani, Ajit, Prem Chopra, Bindu and Amjad Khan amongst others. The film is co-written, directed and produced by Dev Anand. Check out the poster of the movie here.

Chargesheet (2011)

The movie revolves around the murder of an actress. The movie is directed and produced by Dev Anand. This is the last movie that the legendary star was a part of, he passed away just a few months after the release of this film. The movie stars Dev Anand, Divya Dutta, Sanket Dhawan and Shehzad Khan amongst others. Check out the poster of the movie here.

