Times When Hrithik Roshan Brought Out The Dancer In Everyone; See Videos

Actor Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War. His performance and his action sequences in the movie were highly appreciated by the fans. He is known for his fashion sense and his acting skills. However, he is best known for being an ace dancer. Apart from being a light-footed dancer, the megastar is often seen encouraging his fans to join him as he shakes a leg. His charismatic persona often brings out the dancer in everyone. Here are some of the times when the actor brought out the dancer in everyone.

See Hrithik Roshan's dance videos

Hrithik Roshan made his fans dance as he flaunted some quirky moves. His fans cheered for him as he danced with them on some upbeat music. Hrithik Roshan shared a video of the interaction on his Instagram account. His fans were impressed with his dance moves as well as his warmth.

Hrithik Roshan visited Bengaluru to join the Cult Fitness party. He met his young fans and followers at the Embassy TechVillage. The Bang Bang actor interacted with his fans present there and also danced to the tunes of his song Ghungroo from the movie War.

Upcoming Movies

Hrithik Roshan will be seen next in Krrish 4, which is the fourth movie of the Krrish franchise that released its first film Koi… Mil Gaya in 2003. According to reports, the movie is going to have some jaw-dropping VFX and is going to be an action-packed entertainer. Rakesh Roshan in an interview in 2016 had revealed that Krrish 4 will be releasing in about two years, however, the film is slated to release a few years later than expected. Krrish 4, like all the other movies from the franchise, will be a family entertainer, fit for both adults and children alike. It has been reported that the shooting of both Krrish 4 and Krrish 5 is underway.

