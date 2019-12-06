The Debate
The Debate
Times When Kriti Sanon Flaunted Different Hairstyles With Ease

Bollywood News

Check out Kriti Sanon in her amazing hairstyles that best match with her traditional looks. These pics are perfect to give you fashion inspiration this season.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, the Luka Chuppi actor started her Bollywood career with Sabir Khan’s Heropanti in 2014, alongside another debutant, Tiger Shroff. Later, the actor went on to star in several other films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and more. Over the years, the star has managed to become one of the industry's fashion diva as well. Be it her outfits or the way she styles herself, the actor is a true style inspiration. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the star's best hairstyles:

Also read | Kriti Sanon's Best Looks | From Florals To Co-ords, The Actor Can Flaunt It All

Kriti Sanon's hairstyles that perfectly go with traditional outfits

1. In this picture, Kriti Sanon is flaunting her sleek look with a clean braided bun with her pink traditional heavy-work dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. A middle-parted loose wavy braided hairstyle is pulled off by the actor with an ethnic outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Alia Bhatt Inspired Hairstyles That You Can Rock Effortlessly

3. Kriti was seen acing her side-parted sleek hairstyle with straightened hair and a black long dress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. Kriti's look was glammed up with middle-parted bun, where her hairstyle was completed with floral accessories and hair strands were let loose.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Disha Patani: Here Are Best Hairstyles Of 'Baaghi 2' Actor

5. Kriti pulled off a middle-parted sleek ponytail for this look. The actor's look was completed with some hair strands let loose on her face and statement earring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. A middle-parted braided low bun was just what was needed to complete the look. Also, the floral accessories are just the icing on the cake.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read | Kangana Ranaut: Here Are The Manikarnika Actor’s Best Hairstyles

 

 

