Kriti Sanon's Best Looks | From Florals To Co-ords, The Actor Can Flaunt It All

Kriti Sanon made her debut in 2014 with 'Heropanti.' She went on to make films such as Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta and many more which were box-office hits. She was last seen in Housefull 4. Not only is Kriti a fantastic actor, but she is also a fashion diva. Be it western outfits or ethnic wears, the actor slays in all. Here, we have compiled a list of best Kriti Sanon outfits.

Kriti Sanon outfit goals

Pink floral pantsuit

A sharp hand-painted pantsuit worn by Kriti Sanon gives a perfect work outfit look. This outfit could be a perfect wear for any office meeting or a business presentation. Kriti has paired the outfit with some basic heels and has kept the make-up minimal.

Black and red floral saree

The saree worn by Kriti Sanon is this post looks fantastic. She didn’t have to style it much as the floral print on the saree is just enough. She has paired the saree with beautiful oxidised earrings.

Multi-coloured co-ord dress

This dress worn by Kriti Sanon is fashionable and casual at the same time. Kriti is seen wearing a floral co-ord, which looks perfect for a brunch date. She paired the dress with white shoes and a white sling bag.

Multi-colour long dress

Kriti Sanon wore a multi-coloured outfit teamed with crystal-clear heels and huge earrings to complete her look. The outfit is perfect for a casual date or a perfect day out.

