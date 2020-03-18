Times When Sara Ali Khan Showcased Her Trademark 'Namaste' Greeting

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising stars of Bollywood. The actor is often snapped by the paparazzi at various places. She is always known to greet the paparazzi and her fans with a namaste. Take a look at a few videos that showcased Sara Ali Khan's signature pose — Namaste:

Snapped in Varanasi

Few days ago, Sara Ali Khan was snapped at the Ganga aarti at Varanasi. The actor was at the Varanasi temple to offer her prayers. She quickly recorded a vlog to take her fans through the streets of Varanasi. The video starts with Sara greeting her fans with a Namaste and then introducing them to the various items for street shopping. The video quickly went viral among the fans.

Juhu mandir with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the Juhu mandir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The video, as shared by the paparazzi, quickly went viral. The actor is seen distributing the offerings to some people outside the temple and she takes their leaves with a Namaste in the end.

Namaste Darshako with Sara

Another video that caught the attention of the fans was the Namaste Darshako video. The actor shared the video on her official social media account. Greeting the fans with a Namaste, she showed them a beautiful sight from one of the vacations she took earlier.

