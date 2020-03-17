The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sara Ali Khan's Varanasi Temple Visit Stirs Controversy; Kashi Vikas Samiti Objects

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan along with her mother, Amrita Singh, recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The actor received mixed reactions for her visit.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan along with her mother Amrita Singh recently visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi where she was seen performing the Ganga Arti on Sunday. Sara Ali Khan shared pictures on her social media handle to give fans a glimpse of her visit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

However, and almost predictably, following Sara’s visit, the Kashi Vikas Samiti raised an objection stating that they did not approve of her visit as she is a ‘non-Hindu.’ The secretary of the Samiti said that Sara Ali Khan’s visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is “against the traditions and established norms.”

He also said that the entry of the actor raises questions on the security because there is a board outside the temple that read “entry for ‘non-Hindus’ is prohibited.”

It was also reported that the pandits from the Kashi Vishwanath temple are upset with Sara’s visit. A pandit said that they appreciated Sara’s interest in Hindu traditions and religion but he said that the facts will not change that she is a Muslim.

He also said that she should have not participated in the rituals. Another pandit reportedly defended Sara Ali Khan saying that she was not alone and was accompanied by her mother who is a Hindu.

As soon as Sara Ali Khan posted the video of her visit to Varanasi, she took fans on a tour showing them the local shops near the temple and much more. Fans gave mixed reactions to the video while some were in favour of the actor while some weren’t. Check out a few comments on Sara Ali Khan’s post.

Fan reactions 

varanasi temple, sara ali khan's videos, sara ali khan news

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Turns Reporter In Varanasi Amid Coronavirus Scare; Has A Swell Time. Watch

 Also read | Saif Ali Khan Talks Up About Working With Daughter Sara Ali Khan; Read Details Here

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Reports 'Banaras Ki Galliyo Se', Shares Glimpses Of 'bangles & Trinkets'

Also read | Sara Ali Khan's Most Stunning Looks In A Pink Gown; Check Out The Pictures Here

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Alia
ALIA BHATT'S FANGIRL MOMENT
Anurag
ANURAG THAKUR SLAMS RAHUL GANDHI