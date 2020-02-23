Times When Sonakshi Sinha Faced Backlash For Her Comments; Read

Sonakshi Sinha, the popular Dabangg star, is known for a few controversies. From facing the heat of the Valmiki community to answering wrong on KBC, there are quite a few controversies that she has been involved in. Read on to know more.

During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the show host Amitabh Bachchan asked the 32-year-old actor a question about Ramayana. Sinha, who shared the hot-seat with Rajasthani artisan Ruma Devi, was not able to answer. She was confused and used a lifeline. The netizens then trolled her brutally for not having the knowledge. Later, Sinha responded after she was being trolled for failing to answer the question.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Since this incident, netizens have been trolling her. #YoSonakshiSoDumb and #SonakshiSinha were even a few of the top trends on Twitter. Netizens even compared her to Alia Bhatt, who has been slammed for calling politician Prithviraj Chavan as the President of India during a quiz round of Koffee With Karan 4.

Last month, the Dabangg actor used the word 'bhangi' during a radio interview, which had offended the Valmiki community. During a radio interaction, she said that she likes to dress casually while going to airports. She also added there are days when she does not get time for the airport look due to her hectic schedule.

However, there was something offending that the actor said that has been removed from the radio interaction. She said that she won't purposely dress like a 'bhangi' while going to any place. After receiving backlash, she posted this on her social media, seeking forgiveness if she hurt any sentiments of the community.





