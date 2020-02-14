Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off These Complete White Looks With Style And Grace; See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. The actor has left a mark not just with her movies but also with her fashion sense. Here are times when the actor wore white and looked like snow fairy.

Sonakshi Sinha slaying in white:

1. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a white maxi dress in these pictures. The dress has frills and sheer material in some parts. The dress also has a thigh-high slit. The sleeveless maxi dress has heavy embroidery done on it. She can be seen wearing white shiny shoes that have pencil heels. She is also wearing red eyeshadow along with a nude lip colour.



2. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a plain white saree in these pictures. The unique element in the outfit is the cape which is of sheer material and has embroidery done over it. She can be seen wearing heavy stone earrings with the saree. The simple saree and sleeveless blouse go well with her cape. Her hair has been tied into a low bun and her eyeliner has been kept thick.

3. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen wearing a white short dress in the pictures posted on her official Instagram handle. She is wearing a collared jacket with the dress. Her heels are of the gladiator style. She has accessories well with heavy rings and evident earrings.

Read Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha Look Dazzling In Bright Sequinned Gowns

Also read Sonakshi Sinha Slays In A Variety Of Black Outfits; Here Is Proof

4. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen pulling off a white traditional look in these pictures. She is wearing a Salvaar Kameez which has heavy thread work done all over it. The heavy top has been paired with a plain pair of palazzos. She has worn minimum accessories with the look. Sonakshi Sinha’s hair has been left open with light face makeup.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Read Priyanka Chopra To Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-inspired Quirky Earrings To Ace Your Look

Also read Sonakshi Sinha To Step Into Web World After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.