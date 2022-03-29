TKF's Vivek Agnihotri Reveals How Varun Dhawan Helped Him When 'nobody In World' Did

Amidst the monumental success scripted by his latest film The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri recently revealed that he owed actor Varun Dhawan a lot as the latter helped him through tough times when nobody stood by him. Prior to the historic success of the Anupam Kher starrer, the 48-year-old director was known for helming films like The Tashkent Files, Buddha in a Traffic Jam. Hate Story and many more. The massive success of The Kashmir Files, based on the real events relating to the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus in 1990, has brought the director into the public limelight.

Amidst critical acclaim and commendations for his work, the director had to fight tooth and nail to defend the film that was embroiled in controversies, accusations and political debates. As he continues to do so, the director extended his gratitude to the Main Tera Hero actor.

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri on Varun Dhawan

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Agnihotri said that he 'loves' and 'owe a lot' to actor Varun Dhawan. Admitting that he does not want to speak in front of the camera about it as it is a personal matter, the director revealed that the young actor helped him when 'nobody in this world' did and did so 'quietly.' Describing the 34-year-old actor as a 'great soul' and a 'great boy', Agnihotri wished him all the success and happiness in life.

Moreover, the director clarified that he is not lauding Dhawan publicly because he wishes to do a film with him, but rather wanted to point out that the actor stood by him ''when I couldn’t have expected at all that a person like him would help me''. The director admitted that his eyes were 'getting moist' as he spoke.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was on the front line among B-Town celebrities who extended wishes and support to The Kashmir Files and lauded the film and its success. Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor wrote earlier, ''One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri''.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files may have witnessed a dip in ticket sales in its third week run at the box office, however, it ended up minting over Rs 266 crore on its 18th day. The same was announced by Vivek Agnihotri who uploaded it on his Instagram with the caption, ''DAY 18. GRATITUDE''.

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri/varundhawan