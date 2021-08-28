Tokyo Paralympics: Bollywood Celebrities Shower Bhavina Patel With Congratulatory Wishes

Etching her name in the books of history forever, Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel entered the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 finals by defeating Miao Zhang 3-2 on Saturday, August 28. Wishes from around the country and across every fraternity poured in who lauded the sheer determination and brilliant performance of the 34-year-old athlete. Following the suit, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to congratulate the para-athlete on her historic entry to the finals.

Bhavina Patel secures medal in Table Tennis

The para-athlete cruised to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Class 4 category finals in Table Tennis with an impressive 3-2 win against China's Miao Zhang. After making history by winning the Semi-finals against World Number 2 Borislava Rankovic of Serbia in the women's singles Class 4 event, the para-athlete wrote another history by ensuring a medal in Table Tennis at Tokyo Paralympics.

Bollywood celebrities pour in congratulatory wishes

The para-athlete caught the attention of millions of netizens by qualifying into the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Final and potentially becoming the first player ever to bring a gold home in Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Along with congratulations, Patel also received wishes for her final match. Actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Patralekha and more took to their social media to handle to send their support to the player.

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram story to post an article about Bhavina Patel entering the finals. She added the story with a clapping emoji to laud the player's feat. Patralekha followed suit and simply wrote, ''Congratulations''. Anushka Sharma was also quick to acknowledge Patel's win as she cheered for the athlete by writing, ''You Go Girl''. Arjun Kapoor also shared his enthusiasm by writing, ''Into the finals!! Congratulations''

Bhavina Patel's father assured of gold win

Her father, Hasmukhbhai Patel made a statement to ANI on Saturday, August 28, saying that he is assured of a gold medal win by his daughter. He said, "I am very happy today. Bhavina Patel is definitely going to win a gold medal. For the last 20 years, she is playing Table Tennis”. The player had a Class 4 match today, during which she defeated player Zhang Miao of China with a score of 3-2.

More on Bhavina Patel

Gunning for the gold on Sunday, August 29, Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel is currently at World rank 8 and a highly accomplished para-athlete. In a career spanning over 13 years, the paddler has entered 28 tournaments out of which she dominated 26. Her collection of medals include five gold, 13 silver, and, eight bronze medals.

