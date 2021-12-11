Last Updated:

Tom Holland Is Having A 'mid-life Crisis At 25'; Says He's Unsure About Being An Actor

Ahead of the premiere of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Tom Holland stated that he's facing a mid-life crisis at 25, and is unsure about his future acting stint.

British actor Tom Holland is busy with promotional campaigns for his forthcoming superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he will be seen donning his Spidey suit for the third time. The upcoming multiverse is set to bring in the franchise's oldest villains like Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Electro and more as the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger locks horns with them. 

Having become a trailblazing star with his latest projects, Holland now seems to be unsure about treading on the path of acting for the future. In a recent conversation with Sky News, Tom iterated that he has been embroiled in the entertainment industry since the age of 11 and hasn't done anything else since. He further mentioned that he'd like to explore different avenues further on. 

Tom Holland is facing a 'mid-life crisis at 25'

As per The Independent, the actor noted that he doesn't even know if he wants to be an actor, and revealed that he's going through a mid-life crisis at the age of 25. He quipped that he's having a 'pre-midlife crisis'. For the unversed, Holland rose to fame after essaying the titular role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End. The London raised star is an alumnus of the Brit School for performing arts, which also had stars like  Adele and Amy Winehouse as their former students. 

Tom's forthcoming projects include a movie based on Fred Astaire. The project received backlash owing to  Astaire's request to never be portrayed on TV emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, one of the highly anticipated Marvel flicks of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Zendaya (Michelle "MJ" Jones), Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and more. Fans are also almost convinced that previous Spider-Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be making cameos in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Directed by Jon Watts, the film is slated for a release on December 16 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The latest instalment follows from where Spider-Man: Far from Home concluded, with Holland's Peter Parker outed as Spider-Man. He will now be seen approaching Cumberbatch's Dr Stange to make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again with magic.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOMHOLLAND2013)

