Top 4 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Moments Featuring Farhan Akhtar

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara impressed the audience and critics with its lighthearted tone, and storyline. ZNMD, starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar, is an emotional roller-coaster ride with the funniest pranks, motivation to overcome fears, and the importance of forgiveness. Imran is the heart of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. We have compiled some of his unforgettable moments from the film.

1. The expensive 'Bagwati'

The super-rich Hrithik Roshan bought a lavish bag for Abhay’s fiancée, portrayed by Kalki Koechlin. When Akhtar’s character came to know the price of that bag, he gave ‘her’ a special treatment. He turned it into a human by adorning with a stole and a pair of sunglasses. Farhan also introduced 'Bagwati' to Katrina Kaif, which will give you a hearty laugh.

2. My 'Bwoy'

As Hrithik was busy with a video call in the middle of the road, Abhay Deol remembered funny school moments. He repeated his Hindi teacher’s accent and said, “Kya Tum Mentally Challenged Ho My Bwoy?” This scene was quite relatable to the youth audience. It is considered to be one of the funniest scenes from the film.

3. Confrontation with his father

Behind Imran’s unusual pranks and funny banters, there was an eagerness to meet his real father who left him. He was going through lots of emotions before seeing his father, played by Naseeruddin Shah. The confrontation between father and turned out to be quite intense. This also led to a massive change in the behaviour of Farhan Akhtar’s character. He also said sorry to Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) afterward, for his mistake in the past.

4. The Majnu of modern times

The scene where Imran introduces himself to Laila, played by Katrina Kaif, is one of the most memorable scenes from the film. He told her that his friends call him ''Majnu'', although his real name is Imran. The scene was noted for its quirky tone.

