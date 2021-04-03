Tracing Vikrant Massey's Journey In Bollywood, Right From An Outsider To Lead Actor Today

Before dipping his feet in the world of acting, Vikrant Massey learned dancing and also was a choreographer on the show, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Later on, he appeared on the television show Kahaan Hoo Main in 2004 and was then roped in for popular TV dramas like Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer, among others. However, he rose to fame after his performance in Qubool Hai was much-loved by the audience. As Vikrant turns a year older on Saturday, April 3, here's a quick peek into his journey from being an outsider to being a lead actor in several projects today.

How Vikrant created a niche for himself in the industry

After Qubool Hai's success, Vikrant debuted in Bollywood with a small appearance in Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera. He then played a pivotal role in the Priyanka Chopra starrer Dil Dhadakne Do. Massey grabbed many eyeballs with his role in the 2017 film, A Death in the Gunj. The actor was then roped in for back-to-back outings like Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend. In 2020, Vikrant appeared as the lead in the film titled Chhapaak. He also played the lead role in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Konkana Sensharma.

His Netflix outing titled Ginny Weds Sunny also received positive reviews from fans. Not only in the film industry, but Vikrant has been a part of the OTT world too. The actor has worked in a slew of web series titled Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Broken But Beautiful, and others. Vikrant Massey's roles in all his outings have been different from each other, which prove that the actor doesn't fail to experiment with new genres.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Vikrant had opened up about his struggles to become an actor and had spoken about how films were never in the plan for him. The actor had also talked about facing stereotype for being a television star earlier and then for his collaboration with Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak. He recalled how he had never thought he would become a TV actor when he was working with Shamaik Dawar in the latter's institute. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey's upcoming movies include Haseen Dillruba, 14 Phere, Love Hostel, among others.

(Source: Vikrant Massey Instagram)