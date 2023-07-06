Trial Period Teaser: Genelia D'Souza Goes On A Hunt For 'father On Rent'

Genelia D'Souza is all set to play the leading lady in Trial Period. She will be seen sharing the screen with Manav Kaul, popular for his role in Tumhari Sulu co-starring Vidya Balan. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film wherein Genelia was seen "hunting for a father".

3 things you need to know

Genelia D'Souza and Manav Kaul's Trial Period film will release on Jio Cinema on July 21.

The film is helmed by Aleya Sen, who earlier directed Dil Junnglee.

In addition to Genelia and Manav Kaul, the star cast of the film includes some social media influencers.

Trial Period teaser promises laughs

The makers of Trial Period released the teaser of the film on July 5, 2023. In the small clip, Genelia was seen interviewing several candidates in her quest to find a father on rent. Among a bunch of influencers, Mana Kaul was one of the candidates who arrived to get selected for the role. The premise of the movie looked hilarious and promised laughs to the viewers.

After watching the teaser, fans have been wondering whether Genelia will be able to find an ideal father for herself or will her decision backfire. The film is helmed by Aleya Sen and will also feature Shakti Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chadha and Zidane Braz in supporting roles. Trial Period is produced by Jyoti Deshpande.

Genelia on a roll since Ved

Actress Genelia D'Souza was last seen in Ved, in which she featured alongside her husband Riteish Deshmukh. Following that, she began shooting for her film Trial Period and even kept fans updated about the same. Now, it has been reported that she will be seen in a regional language film, but the details are still under wraps.