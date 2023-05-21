Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’ Souza To Be Honoured At IIFA 2023 

Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and Manish Malhotra will be honoured with honorary awards at the IIFA awards this year. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be facilitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award. IIFA 2023 will be held on May 26 and May 27 in Abu Dhabi.

As per a report by ANI, Kamal Haasan will be awarded for his outstanding achievement in Indian cinema. The actor has been a part of several commercial and critically successful movies. The 68-years old actor has already won four national film awards for his craft.

In addition to the upcoming award, Kamal Haasan has already been a recipient of the country’s highest honours like Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Apart from Hindi movies, the Sadma actor is also an integral part of the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. Kamal Haasan also works as a screenwriter, filmmaker, TV host and playback singer.

Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D' Souza also to be honoured

While Kamal Haasan is being awarded for his lifetime achievement, couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will also be honoured at IIFA. The couple is being awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema award. Most recently the couple starred in a Marathi movie Ved together.

Ved is a 2022 Marathi movie that stars a real-life husband-wife. The movie reunited them on screen. Ved became the highest-grossing Marathi movie of the year and the third-highest-grossing Marathi movie of all time, as per ANI.

Manish Malhotra to be awarded at IIFA 2023

Apart from the actors, designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured at IIFA 2023 The designer has been designing costumes for the Hindi movie industry for more than three decades. He will be awarded Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema.

About IIFA

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is an annual event that is held to honour good cinema in the past year. This year the main awards night will be held on May 27. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will be hosting the award show.