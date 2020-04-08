'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' Was Sonam Kapoor's First Film With Father; Read Trivia

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, debuted in 2007 with the film Saawariya. Since then, her performance in films like Khoobsurat, Aisha, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has bagged accolades for her from the critics and the audience. Daughter of renowned actor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam has also received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. She also appeared in the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity. Sonam Kapoor’s 2019 released film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was widely lauded by the critics and the audience for its exceptional storyline. The film also made its place in the library of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Continue reading to know more trivia for the film.
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Celebrates One Year Of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'
ALSO READ: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga: Sonam Kapoor Checks Off This Thing From Her Bucket List With The Song 'Ishq Mitha'
ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ To Be Part Of Oscars Library
ALSO READ: The Title Song Of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' Is A Soulful Melody That Will You Give A Glimpse Of True Love
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.