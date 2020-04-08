'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' Was Sonam Kapoor's First Film With Father; Read Trivia

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, debuted in 2007 with the film Saawariya. Since then, her performance in films like Khoobsurat, Aisha, Neerja and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has bagged accolades for her from the critics and the audience. Daughter of renowned actor, Anil Kapoor, Sonam has also received a National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. She also appeared in the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list based on her income and popularity. Sonam Kapoor’s 2019 released film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was widely lauded by the critics and the audience for its exceptional storyline. The film also made its place in the library of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Continue reading to know more trivia for the film.

Trivia on Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

According to IMDb reports, the film was the first movie to be based on the full-fledged lesbian relationship after Section 377, that criminalised homosexuality, was declared unconstitutional.

The film marked the debut of the writer-director Shelly Chopra Dhar.

Legendary actors Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla were paired together after 12 years. The duo was last seen in Salaam-E-Ishq in the year 2007.

Interestingly, the first poster of the film was released on Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday.

The film was Juhi Chawla's comeback film after 3 years. She was last seen in Chalk N Duster in the year 2016. However, she also had a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018.

This was the first time when real-life father and daughter Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor acted together in a film. Although Anil Kapoor served as the producer on her previous films including Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014), and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

The film was the back to back film of Rajkumar Rao and Anil Kapoor's after Fanney Khan in 2018.

The film marked the second film of Sonam Kapoor along with Rajkumar Rao together after Dolly Ki Doli.

Surprisingly, Anil Kapoor and Vidhu Vinod Chopra reunited for the film after 25 years since 1942 A Love Story was released. Also, the title is inspired by a hit track Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga of that film.

