Sonam Kapoor Celebrates One Year Of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja starred in a movie named Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the year 2019. The movie has completed one year of its release. Kapoor commemorated the anniversary of the movie with a post on her Instagram.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Looks Like A Diva In These Black Outfits, See Pics

Sonam celebrates Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga:

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor Pair Sneakers With Traditional Outfits Giving Them Quirky Twists

Sonam added an emotional caption to this post. Kapoor talked about how she saw Indian cinema take a step towards a progressive India as she played the character of Sweety Chaudhary. She added that although the movie was wrapped with all Indian family values, it also came with a story-line that is relevant to today more than ever.

She also talked about how on the first anniversary of the movie, Sonam is glad to be a part of the film. She also talked about how the movie took a step in the right direction to broaden the perspectives of people on the LGBTQIA community.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Account Has The Perfect Pictures For The Dolly Parton Challenge

The movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starred Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla alongside Sonam Kapoor. The movie traces the story of a girl who is in love with a girl and how her family is not ready to accept this truth. The struggles of how society still does not accept homosexuality are shown in the movie.

ALSO READ | From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; Here's A Celebrity-inspired Boho Fashion Guide

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in the movie The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor And Her Style Statements Are Always On Point, Check Out THESE Jacket Looks

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.