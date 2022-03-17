Truth-seekers Should Watch 'The Kashmir Files' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that all the "truth-seekers" should watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. The RSS chief praised the movie and its makers, and called it, 'a complete artistic work' with 'thorough research'.

Mohan Bhagwat's remarks came after the meeting with the team of 'The Kashmir Files', on Wednesday, in New Delhi. He congratulated the director of the movie Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi. The chief of RSS said that the movie was well scripted.

"Every truth-seeker must see this film, a brilliantly written script, a complete artistic work, and thorough research," Mohan Bhagwat said. The movie is already being hailed by many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the BJP Parliamentary meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'people have tried to suppress what is shown in the film'. Calling out that the film has 'shown the truth which has been suppressed for years', the Prime Minister said, "Such movies should be made more often."

'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in many states

'The Kashmir files' has been declared tax free in several states, most recently in Bihar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad, declared the Anupam Kher-starrer tax-free in a series of tweets, encouraging the people of India to watch the movie.

He tweeted, ''The Kashmir Files" is a film inspired by nationalism. In this film, there is an accurate depiction of the then situation and realities of Kashmir.''

The movie has already been declared tax free in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka Haryana, Gujarat, Uttarakhand.

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights. The film tells the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country.

Director Vivek Agnihotri made the film with the aim to shed light on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

Supporting and breathing life into his vision were national award-winning actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and more, who skillfully depicted the horrors, pain and sufferings of their characters. Based on the real events of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, the film recounts the incidents based on the video interviews of the first generation victims.