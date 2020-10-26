TV Actor Preetika Chauhan Arrested By NCB For Possession Of Drugs Amid Lens On Bollywood

TV actor Preetika Chauhan has been arrested for possession of drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) informed on Sunday. As per the agency, the artiste, known for work in shows like Saavdhan India, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Maa Vaishnodevi, and a person named Faisal were arrested for possession of 99 grams of ganja. According to ANI, the arrest was conducted by Mumbai Zonal Unit on Saturday.

The arrest had taken place at Mumbai’s Versova, where the NCB team seized the drugs, reportedly when she was receiving the drugs. The duo has been produced before the court, it was reported.

A team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession, yesterday. The two persons - one Faisal & TV actor Preetika Chauhan - were arrested & produced before court: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Previously, the NCB had registered a First Information Report against two other TV actors Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar. Drugs had reportedly been seized from their residence in a raid. The NCB had also arrested an editor working with a top production house.

NCB probe on Bollywood stars

Meanwhile, the NCB has made many arrests, conducted raids and questioned several celebrities of the film industry in the ongoing investigation, prompted by the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The alleged links of Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the FIR registered by Sushant’s family, with a drug cartel had brought the NCB into the SSR case investigation. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and members of Sushant’s staff like Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant were first arrested by the NCB, after which Rhea was also arrested. She was granted bail after a month-long stay while Showik is still lodged at the Byculla jail.

Questioning of Jaya Saha, who is a talent manager with KWAN and worked with Sushant, led to numerous chats with more actresses emerging. Following the chats, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were also questioned last month. Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash, producer Madhu Mantena, fashion designer Simone Khambatta and KWAN’s founding partner Dhruv Chitgopekar were among the others questioned by th agency

Agisilaos Demtriades, who is the brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades, and Kishitij Ravi Prasad, an executive producer and director linked with a top production house, are also under NCB custody currently.

