Sandalwood drug Case: K'taka HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Ragini Dwivedi & Sanjjanaa

The Karnataka High Court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail pleas filed by Kannada Actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani and 3 others who have been accused in the Sandalwood drug racket.

During the proceedings, the Counsel for the actresses argued that no "incriminating evidence" had been recovered from Sanjjanaa's residence, remarking that unless the quantity of the alleged narcotics is determined, bail cannot be denied. The counsel for the actresses also argued that even if they were just "consumers" of the drug, the punishment that could be awarded to them would be a maximum 6 months in jail or fine or both.

On the other hand, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) contended that since the investigation is pending, it would be appropriate if the accused persons remained in custody, raising the question of 'tampering of evidence.'

After hearing the arguments from both sides, Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar reserved his order in the case. This development comes days after a Special NDPS Court refused to grant bail to Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani.

The two actresses have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), and the Indian Penal Code.

Sandalwoods Drug Racket

The alleged drug racket in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh alleged the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘darknet’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. The political angle to the drug racket came to light when CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was named by one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop.

Over 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few foreigners. A few key accused in the case, including former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva are on the loose.

