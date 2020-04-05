Twinkle Khan Says, 'God Help Me!' After She Sings 'Zahreela Pyaar' While Playing Monopoly

Mrs. Funnybones a.k.a. Twinkle Khanna is 'slowly losing it' amid 21-day lockdown. The author took to her Twitter handle to share that she found herself singing 'Zahreela Zahreela Pyaar' (from the 1997 movie 'Daud' featuring Urmila Matondkar & Sanjay Dutt) while playing Monopoly.

Khanna also added that she sang the song with all the 'hissing effects' in front of her kid, Nitara. Replying to a user who asked 'Which snake were you singing about?', Twinkle said, "Ichchadhari snakes are the most dangerous :)" [sic]

All this reading doesn’t mean that I am not slowly losing it- Found myself singing Zahreela Zahreela Pyaar with all the hissing effects while playing monopoly with my kid. God help me! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 5, 2020

The author a few days back shared a hilarious video where she confesses to having reached her 'breaking point' — courtesy her broken glasses and torn off slippers.

Mrs. Funny Bones in the video shows how she tried to fix her broken glasses with tape and torn slippers with a glue gun that refuses to work — and all in vain. Watch the video

I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun pic.twitter.com/89sCHSWDiM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2020

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat Coronavirus. On Saturday, PM Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight against the COVID-19.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

