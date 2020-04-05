The Debate
Twinkle Khan Says, 'God Help Me!' After She Sings 'Zahreela Pyaar' While Playing Monopoly

Bollywood News

Mrs. Funnybones a.k.a. Twinkle Khanna is 'slowly losing it' amid 21-day lockdown. The author shared that she found herself singing 'Zahreela Pyaar'. Read —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twinkle

Mrs. Funnybones a.k.a. Twinkle Khanna is 'slowly losing it' amid 21-day lockdown. The author took to her Twitter handle to share that she found herself singing 'Zahreela Zahreela Pyaar' (from the 1997 movie 'Daud' featuring Urmila Matondkar & Sanjay Dutt) while playing Monopoly.

Khanna also added that she sang the song with all the 'hissing effects' in front of her kid, Nitara. Replying to a user who asked 'Which snake were you singing about?', Twinkle said, "Ichchadhari snakes are the most dangerous :)" [sic]

Twinkle Khanna's October 2015 note will send chills down your spine; Fans react

The author a few days back shared a hilarious video where she confesses to having reached her 'breaking point' — courtesy her broken glasses and torn off slippers.

Mrs. Funny Bones in the video shows how she tried to fix her broken glasses with tape and torn slippers with a glue gun that refuses to work — and all in vain. Watch the video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat Coronavirus. On Saturday, PM Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight against the COVID-19.

 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
