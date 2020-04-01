The Debate
The Debate
Twinkle Khanna's October 2015 Note Will Send Chills Down Your Spine; Fans React

Bollywood News

Is Twinkle Khanna a soothsayer? 46-year-old author's latest post suggests so and it will definitely send chills down your spine. Read more details here —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Twinkle

Is Twinkle Khanna a soothsayer? Author's latest post suggests so and it will definitely send chills down your spine. Khanna took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to share a note from October 2015, a story idea that she had sent her editor.

The publishers, unfortunately, rejected the story saying it was too far-fetched and there was 'no scope of humour'. 5 years later, Twinkle Khanna is now having the last laugh on the 'far-fetched' bit of the reason. Why you may wonder?

Well, the story was based on how the country is quarantined. The note says, "Major upheaval in the country - quarantined, airports are shut, the army is checking houses, neighbours have to report infected people who are then taken and put in camps...
Scientists are trying to come up with a cure but the bacteria keeps mutating." [sic]

Netizens React

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old author injured her foot a few days back and visited the hospital with Akshay Kumar. On her way to the hospital, Twinkle in a video said, "The roads are deserted except for some pigeons and crows... Here's my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk and we are on our way back from the hospital. No, I don't have coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things, including like me for being unusually clumsy. So this Sunday, my husband's pocket is lighter and our hearts have never been more full. And my foot is bloody broken."

Twinkle Khanna says,'the man makes me proud' as Akshay donates Rs 25 cr for 'PM CARES'

 

 

First Published:
