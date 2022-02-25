An avid social media user, Twinkle Khanna often shares glimpses of her family and friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor dropped an adorable video on February 25, 2022. The clip featured Twinkle's daughter Nitara and the latter's grandmother, Dimple Kapadia. The duo was seen strolling and chatting about something in the garden. Giving the glimpse of her daughter Nitara's bond with her grandmother Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle wrote, "Nanis are best."

Twinkle shares a cute video featuring Nitara and Dimple Kapadia

Sharing Nitara's relationship with her Nani, Twinkle wrote in the caption, "The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy." She further added, "With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face:) Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?"

Fans reacted to it in bulk as one wrote, "It’s always so nice to hear discreetly the kind of conversations that they have. Esp when your daughter asks about you from your mother. Priceless!!"Another one added that Nani’s are the best. A fan commented, "I have two daughters and they are blessed to have such an amazing nani who always takes a lot of care and look over them they are blessed," and one even wrote, "Nanis are truly the best! Blessed to have my Nani and my kids Nani around!"

Twinke Khanna pens a note for Nitara

Earlier, Twinkle shared a heartfelt note on motherhood by posting a picture with her daughter Nitara. She wrote in the caption, "A mother needs to keep an eye on her child’s mind as much as she does on her homework. She must follow the tendrils of her thoughts, and each time she sees something askew, she has to nudge it back in place and she needs to do this every single day." A part of her note read, "I may be far from perfect and I live with that guilt like most other members that belong to this tribe, but if I can do this much, then that’s good enough and perhaps good enough is as marvellous as we all need to be."

