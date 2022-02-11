Twinkle Khanna Quizzes Fans About Her Pose As She Shares Childhood Pic With Mom Dimple

Twinkle Khanna remains quite active on social media as she keeps her fans updated about her day to day activities either with kids or husband or friends. Recently she dropped an adorable yet monochrome throwback picture with her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. Twinkle is the elder daughter of Rajesh and Dimple Kapadia. She also has a younger sister Rinkie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a couple of childhood pictures. The first picture featured her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Rinke Khanna. The second picture is of Auguste Rodin's famous bronze sculpture The Thinker. Twinkle compared her pose with that of Augustie Roger.

She captioned the post, "Who strikes the pose better? My answer: Rodin’s The Thinker, but I was way cuter :) You can throw in your vote as well. P.S Let me clarify since even my friends are messaging me - the pose competition is not between the three of us. It’s us versus Rodin’s thinker. Jesus !!!! #Goodolddays".

Well, the comments section is flooded with some wonderful comments. Malaika Arora called the picture 'beautiful', while fans praised Dimple Kapadia for her beauty. A fan wrote hailed Dimple as he wrote that Dimple ma'am is looking cutest among the three, another one called Twinkle's mom 'beautiful- like wine' stating that she gets better with time"'.

Twinkle shares an adorable post with Akshay Kumar

Twinkle often shares moments with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara. Recently, on the couple's 21st wedding anniversary, Twinkle uploaded an adorable photograph with Akshay Kumar. The duo is seen enjoying their date in the picture. While Akshay wore a mustard coloured hoodie with black trousers, Twinkle donned a beige-coloured sweater with navy blue pants. She captioned the picture, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi Ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’ #21yearsoflaughter (sic)"."

