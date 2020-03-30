Twinkle Khanna Injures Foot Amid Quarantine, Says 'where Was I Going To Go Anyway'

Twinkle Khanna is known to always have a positive outlook on life as Mrs Funnybones manages to find a joke in just about everything. The actor-turned-writer always manages to tickle the funny bones of her fans with her hilarious captions on her posts. Her latest comes with a picture of her injured leg.

Twinkle Khanna shares a picture of her injured foot

Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a picture of her broken foot. She is seen resting her foot on a chair enjoying an amazing view of lush greenery in front of her. The plaster on her foot already seems to be painted by her kids.

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna's 'work From Home' Disturbed By Akshay Kumar And The People She Lives With?

She captioned the post, "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :)". [sic] To draw focus on her positivity amid these tough times, Twinkle Khanna used the hashtag #The UpsideofLockdown to complete her caption. Just before this picture, the author shared another post on her social media.

Twinkle Khanna took to her social media to share a video with her fans. She is seen sitting on the passenger seat as she films the video while hubby Akshay Kumar is seen driving the car with his mask on. She talks about the deserted roads in the video as she is coming back from the hospital. She assured her fans that she does not have Coronavirus but has a broken leg.

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna Shares Pictures Of Her Fresh Green Plants Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

She wished her fans a Happy Sunday towards the end of the video. Twinkle Khanna maintained her reputation for being the joke queen with her caption as she makes a joke. She captioned the picture, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all!" [sic]

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital, Latter Says 'don't Be Alarmed'; Watch

ALSO READ | Twinkle Khanna's Love For Books Evidently Visible In These Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.