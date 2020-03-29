Akshay Kumar drives Twinkle Khanna to hospital, latter says 'don't be alarmed', watch

Twinkle Khanna’s sense of humour and wit keeps her in the news all the time. Be it in her weekly column or social media posts, the author is known for her quirky and sarcastic take on numerous topics. And a big proof of this was when the Mela actor managed to keep her spirits high even after injuring herself.

Twinkle had the quirkiest way to inform her fans that she had injured herself. ‘Mrs Funnybones’ shared a video from the car, being driven by none other than Akshay Kumar. Be it quipping about the bird excreta on the windshield, clarifying she did not have coronavirus, introducing her husband as 'from Chandni Chowk' or being self-deprecatory for breaking her foot, the video was just trademark Twinkle.

She is heard saying, “It’s 10.31 am on a Sunday morning, and the roads are deserted except from some pigeons and crows, who let these wonderful gifts for us on the windshield. Here’s my driver, all the way from Chandni Chowk, and we are on our back from the hospital."

"No, I don’t have coronavirus, people go to the hospital for many things, like me for being unusually clumsy. So this Sunday, by husband’s pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been more full, and my foot is bloody broken.” the Barsaat actor also joked that she was not about to kick the bucket, because she could not kick anything at all

Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #sundayshenanigans pic.twitter.com/AMx5PhnVO2 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 29, 2020

A day before, Twinkle had exulted over Akshay planning to donate Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES fund for coronavirus treatment. She had written how proud she was about him, even sharing the conversation. She had asked him if he was sure, while he replied that he had nothing when he started, but now he was in a position where he could help someone who had nothing.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Twinkle’s last book Pyjamas are Unforgiving had released in 2018. Akshay, meanwhile, was set to star in Sooryavanshi in March, but the movie has been delayed due to the COVID-19 situation. He also has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb, Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re in his kitty.

