Twinkle Khanna Pays Tribute To Dad Rajesh Khanna On Birth Anniversary; 'It's Our Day'

As Akshay Kumar's wife and actor-turned writer Twinkle Khanna turns a year older, she received a blissful birthday wish from the Sooryavanshi actor. The same day remarks the birth anniversary of her late father and superstar Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle paid tribute to her legendary father on social media by dedicating a delightful post.

Twinkle Khanna wishes her father on his birthday

The Mela actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a monochromatic picture with her father. With this, Twinkle also penned a note, which read, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever."

The post witnessed many reactions in the comments section. Makeup artist Puneet B Saini wrote, "Awww this is so lovely !!! Happy Happy Happiest Birthday Tina… May this year continue to shine brightly into your world and may your laughter and wit never cease to bring a smile upon our faces … loads of love and warmth always !!" Rajesh Khanna, one of the most loved actors of Hindi cinema, died at the age of 69 after a long illness in 2012. He had starred in movies like Anand, Haathi Mere Saathi, Aradhana, Doli, Bandhan, Ittefq, Kati Patang and Do Raaste. The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2013. He was also a Lok Sabha member for the Congress from 1992 to 1996.

Akshay Kumar shares blissful picture on the latter's birthday

Akshay Kumar is currently spending some family time in the Maldives. The Atrangi Re actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of him and his wife, Twinkle Khanna in which they can be seen relaxing on their Maldives trip giving fans a vibrant glimpse of the sea in the background. In the caption, the actor added a birthday note for his wife in which he stated how even the blues were easy to take in his stride when she is by his side. The caption read, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina".

