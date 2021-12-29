As Akshay Kumar's wife and actor-turned writer, Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 46th birthday, she received a blissful birthday wish from the Sooryavanshi actor. As Akshay Kumar and his family have been spending some quality time in the Maldives, he also gave fans a sneak peek at their fun time through social media.

Akshay Kumar's sweetest birthday wish for Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of him and his wife, Twinkle Khanna in which they can be seen relaxing on their Maldives trip giving fans a vibrant glimpse of the sea in the background. In the caption, the actor added a birthday note for his wife in which he stated how even the blues were easy to take in his stride when she is by his side.

The caption read, "With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina" (sic)

The moment Akshay Kumar posted this picture on social media, many of the fans began dropping heartfelt birthday wishes for Twinkle Khanna. Many of them also mentioned ho they both looked adorable in the photo together while some others poured hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to send their love and best wishes their way. take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post on Twinkle Khanna's birthday.

While everyone was sending their heartwarming birthday wishes to Twinkle Khanna, she took to her official Instagram handle and remembered her late father and a legendary actor, Rajesh Khanna, with whom she shares her birthday. She unveiled a nostalgic picture of them together from her childhood in which she can be seen giving a peck on his father's cheek. In the caption, she recalled her father's words and revealed how he always used to say that she was the best person he could have ever received as she tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. Stating further she added that it was a little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy and hailed that it was their day together, now and forever. The caption read, "He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna