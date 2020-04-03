Twinkle Khanna Says She Has Reached Her 'breaking Point' Amid Lockdown; Here's Why

Twinkle Khanna who recently visited the hospital is going through some serious problems. The author took to her Twitter handle to share a hilarious video where she confesses to having reached her 'breaking point' — courtesy her broken glasses and torn off slippers.

Mrs. Funny Bones in the video shows how she tried to fix her broken glasses with tape and torn slippers with a glue gun that refuses to work — and all in vain. Watch the video —

I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun pic.twitter.com/89sCHSWDiM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 3, 2020

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently announced that he will be donating Rs 25 crore to the emergency fund launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the Coronavirus. On Saturday, PM Modi had announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute and help the government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said that safeguarding the lives of the people is of paramount importance right now.

He said: "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai".

To this, PM Modi replied, "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India."

Akshay's wife, former actor and author Twinkle Khanna, praised him for the step. "The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing,'" she wrote.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020



(With PTI inputs)

