Twinkle Khanna Sings 'Easy On Me'; Says Adele 'will Roll Off The Deep End' On Hearing Her

Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sarcastic take on issues, personal as well as social issues. The actor-turned-author of late is taking a dig on herself, bringing to the fore her singing skills. Her inspiration was once again Adele, this time her latest release Easy on Me.

She shared how her recreation of the song had the opposite effect than that of the Grammy-winning artist's voice. Unlike the deep meaning in the song, Twinkle asked the treadmill bicycle to go 'easy' on her. Numerous celebrities were left in splits on her post.

Twinkle Khanna's hilarious recreation of Adele's Easy on Me leaves celebrities in split

Twinkle Khanna seemed to be singing with all her passion as she crooned the lyrics of Easy on Me, 'go easy on me, baby'. However, as the camera pans, she taps the screen of the treadmill bicycle to go easy on her. She then continued the lyrics, 'I was still a child, Didn't get the chance to feel...' as she pedalled her way with some effort.

The video was not random or instinctive as Twinkle quipped that it was 'one of the most popular requests. She shared that Adele performing the track might lead to the phantom hair on one's arms standing, but her voice had a similar effect for 'different reasons'. The Badshah actress then joked that had her bike had wheels, not just people's eardrums, but even the wheels would suffer a puncture.

"How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible?" she asked. She jokingly asked netizens to send their requests for the #TuneIntoTwinkle. Twinkle quipped that Adele would go from 'rolling in the deep to off the deep end' if she heard the former's song. She concluded her post with hashtags like 'Tone Deaf Members Unite.'

The post left celebrities like Sonali Bendre Behl and Farah Khan Ali laughing out loud as they dropped emojis galore.

Some days ago, she had dropped another video singing to Adele's Hello at the 'family singing competition' in the car. "I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort," she had then written.