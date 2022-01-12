Last Updated:

Twinkle Khanna's Latest Post Featuring Nitara Is Hilarious Take On Virtual Schooling; See

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna shared a goofy glimpse of her daughter Nitara, who is seen gearing up for her 1st day of virtual school in winter clothes.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
twinkle khanna, Nitara

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna


Twinkle Khanna never shies away from showcasing her goofy side on social media, and her latest post featuring daughter Nitara has netizens in splits. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the country, children have been made to attend their school virtually, and the mother-daughter duo displayed their hilarious take on the same. In a post on Twinkle's Instagram page, Nitara can be seen fully covered with a hooded jacket as she geared up for the first day of her online classes.

Twinkle revealed that the little one has cosied herself with 'three pairs of tights and two jackets' like all 'Bombay crackpots' who are pretending to experience the wintry chills in the warm and damp weather. The post received myriad hilarious reactions from fans as well as Tahira Kashyap, Tisca Chopra among others. 

Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of Nitara's first day of virtual school 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 12, Twinkle shared a glimpse of her daughter's goofy side and wrote, "Dressing up for the first day of virtual school. She makes her sartorial point clear. Also wearing three pairs of tights and two jackets like all Bombay crackpots who are pretending we actually experience any season besides hot and damp or warm and wet."

READ | Twinkle Khanna sings Adele's 'Hello' but it's Sikander Kher's comment that steals the show

Fans flocked to the comments section, calling the little one "super cute" and "adorable". One user commented, "Haha super cute!! I literally felt she is attending virtual school from Delhi ! Her outfit is apt for Dili ki sardi." while others hailed Twinkle for the apt description. Tahira Kashyap and Tisca reacted to the post. 

READ | Twinkle Khanna sings 'Easy on Me'; says Adele 'will roll off the deep end' on hearing her

Twinkle, who rang in the New Year with husband Akshay Kumar and their children Nitara and Aarav in the Maldives, shared myriad glimpses from their getaway on Instagram. Posting a picture alongside Nitara as the duo reads a book amid the scenic water body, Twinkle wrote, "She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay!"

READ | Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for wife Twinkle Khanna is all things love; See pic

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna

READ | Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to dad Rajesh Khanna on birth anniversary; 'It's our day'
READ | Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna spotted at airport after ringing New Year in Maldives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: twinkle khanna, Nitara, Akshay Kumar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com