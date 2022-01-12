Twinkle Khanna's Latest Post Featuring Nitara Is Hilarious Take On Virtual Schooling; See

Twinkle Khanna never shies away from showcasing her goofy side on social media, and her latest post featuring daughter Nitara has netizens in splits. With COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the country, children have been made to attend their school virtually, and the mother-daughter duo displayed their hilarious take on the same. In a post on Twinkle's Instagram page, Nitara can be seen fully covered with a hooded jacket as she geared up for the first day of her online classes.

Twinkle revealed that the little one has cosied herself with 'three pairs of tights and two jackets' like all 'Bombay crackpots' who are pretending to experience the wintry chills in the warm and damp weather. The post received myriad hilarious reactions from fans as well as Tahira Kashyap, Tisca Chopra among others.

Twinkle Khanna shares a glimpse of Nitara's first day of virtual school

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 12, Twinkle shared a glimpse of her daughter's goofy side and wrote, "Dressing up for the first day of virtual school. She makes her sartorial point clear. Also wearing three pairs of tights and two jackets like all Bombay crackpots who are pretending we actually experience any season besides hot and damp or warm and wet."

Fans flocked to the comments section, calling the little one "super cute" and "adorable". One user commented, "Haha super cute!! I literally felt she is attending virtual school from Delhi ! Her outfit is apt for Dili ki sardi." while others hailed Twinkle for the apt description. Tahira Kashyap and Tisca reacted to the post.

Twinkle, who rang in the New Year with husband Akshay Kumar and their children Nitara and Aarav in the Maldives, shared myriad glimpses from their getaway on Instagram. Posting a picture alongside Nitara as the duo reads a book amid the scenic water body, Twinkle wrote, "She swats me down with that tongue that could double up as an electric mosquito racket and always has more questions than I have answers. My only respite is to thrust a book in her hand so that her mind is occupied and her mouth is zipped up. Yet another reason to get them to read-A book a day keeps pesky kids at bay!"

Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna