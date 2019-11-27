Twinkle Khanna's Priceless Expression When Interrupted While Eating Is Super Relatable

Twinkle Khanna may not be very active on the silver screen anymore but she certainly is active on her social media accounts. Twinkle has a massive fan following on her social media handles and constantly updates her pages with new posts. She makes sure that her fans know what is going on with her life as she always keeps them up to date on all the major events that she is involved in. Recently, Twinkle posted a truly relatable post online that almost everyone has dealt with at one point in their life.

WATCH | Twinkle Khanna's funny reading activity with kids is amazing

Twinkle Khanna's pet peeve is absolutely relatable

Ever had that one friend who always needs to click a picture of his or her food every time he or she goes out to eat? Then you have certainly experienced what Twinkle has gone through in her recent Instagram post. Whenever you go out with your friends, there is always one person who is obsessed with clicking a picture of his or her food and posting it online on social media. Twinkle Khanna went to something similar today on November 27, 2019.

In her post, the author and former actor is seen sitting in front of a delicious meal full of a wide variety of mouth-watering dishes. However, Twinkle has a startled expression on her face in the picture. The reason for this look was given by Twinkle in the caption for the image. She wrote that this is what happens when you want to eat but your friend insists that you wait so that the meal can be served on Instagram first. Here is the post that was shared by Twinkle on her official Instagram page.

READ | When Akshay Kumar turned auto-rickshaw driver for wife Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna has also been working as a producer. Most recently, she was responsible for the co-production of the film Pad Man, that starred Akshay in the lead role. Twinkle has truly shined as an actor, with her recent novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, becoming one of the bestselling Indian books of 2018.

READ | This is Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna's favouriate restaurant is Mumbai

READ | How Akshay Kumar met and married his wife Twinkle Khanna



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.