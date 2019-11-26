This Is Akshay Kumar And Wife Twinkle Khanna's Favouriate Restaurant Is Mumbai | Read

Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood's best actors. He has been in the industry for over 32 years. For all these years, Akshay has been termed as a fitness freak. Reportedly, Akshay takes a lot of effort, preparation, and diet to maintain his physique. However, occassionally, the star indulges in delicious food from his favorite eateries in the city. One such place is the Bay route restaurant located in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar’s favourite restaurant in Mumbai

The actor has been seen with wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara visiting the Bay route on several occasions. According to a magazine report, Akshay Kumar regularly orders Kale and Avocado Salad's; the signature of the restaurant and a plate full of kebabs from here.

Read: Akshay Kumar Talks About Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Good Newwz

The restaurant, with time, has become a celebrity hotspot, with more than five outlets in Mumbai. It serves authentic cuisine from Egypt, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, and Greece. Even Varun Dhawan and rumoured girlfriend Natasha Dalal are among the well-known guests of this restaurant.

Read: Akshay Kumar & Housefull 4 Team Give 'Housefull Of Wishes For Panipat', Watch Fun Video

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 4, along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, and Kirti Kharbanda. He featured in his debut music video earlier this month alongside Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon in Filhaal. The star is now preparing for the release of his next, Good Newwz. The Dharma production film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kaira Advani.

Read: Akshay Kumar Expresses Grief On Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar's Demise At 29

Read: Akshay Kumar Starrer Housefull 4's Sound Technician Nimish Pilankar Dies At 29

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.