Twinkle Khanna's 'work From Home' Disturbed By Akshay Kumar And The People She Lives With?

Bollywood actors Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been making the most of the social distancing. Twinkle Khanna who is a former actor is currently a successful published author. She took to her social media and stated that she was trying to write a few pages to her upcoming book, but was distracted blissfully by the chatter of her family.

In the picture shared by Twinkle Khanna, a part of her laptop can be seen, while her husband and actor Akshay Kumar is seen having some downtime. Twinkle Khanna in the post wrote, ‘The people that live inside my head don’t talk to me when the people I live with are chattering away as well.’ She even put a hashtag below the post and writes that the next spot she chooses to write will be the bathroom.

Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram pictures

The sudden outbreak of coronavirus has ensured that all movie shoots, as well as reality television shoots, are brought to a complete halt. As per the statement released by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), it has announced that no movies or television shows can be shot between March 19 to March 31 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 19 years and the duo have two kids Aarav and Nitara. Pictures of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar spending some quality time in their house has gone viral. The family is quite close to one another and are often seen going out to family lunches and dinners. However, after the COVID-19 outbreak, the actors have been urged to stay indoors.

