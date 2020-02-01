Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Gabbbar Singh Cringes At 'Vir Das: For India'; Picks It Apart Joke-by-joke

Bollywood News

"Vir Das: For India" follows Das' previous Netflix specials -- "A Broad Understanding" (2017) and "Losing It" (2018). The twitterati have responded

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vir Das

Three years on the road and two Netflix stand-up specials later, actor-comic Vir Das paid homage to India through his latest project, which he says is a "love letter" to his country. "Vir Das: For India" follows Das' previous Netflix specials -- "A Broad Understanding" (2017) and "Losing It" (2018).

Many Twitter users, however, were left fuming because the comedian failed to give his audience a good laugh. According to Abhishek Asthana a.k.a @GabbbarSingh, the show was 'poorly researched'. Taking a dig at Das' jokes, Gabbbar on his Twitter handle wrote that some of his jokes in the show just didn't make sense. Many agreed with the popular Twitter handle @GabbbarSingh and said that the show was quite 'amateurish' and 'artificial'. One user wrote: "I didn't laugh even once....like not even once.....not one bit."

'I don't qualify to be on Koffee with Karan', Taapsee Pannu reacts on Vir Das' 'PINK' joke

About the show

"Vir Das: For India" makes him the sixth artiste to have three stand-up specials with the streamer. Das said he takes failure in his stride as it only motivates him to do better next time.

"The best thing I can do is fail as it sets you up to work harder for the next one. The art is just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks. I'm absolutely not ashamed of stumbling because that's the healthiest thing in the world for an artiste."

Vir Das and Preity Zinta's episode on 'Fresh Off The Boat' set to air tomorrow

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
CENTRE EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
NIRMALA SITHARAMAN WITH BAHI-KHATA
US TRAVEL ADVISORY
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA