Gabbbar Singh Cringes At 'Vir Das: For India'; Picks It Apart Joke-by-joke

Three years on the road and two Netflix stand-up specials later, actor-comic Vir Das paid homage to India through his latest project, which he says is a "love letter" to his country. "Vir Das: For India" follows Das' previous Netflix specials -- "A Broad Understanding" (2017) and "Losing It" (2018).

Many Twitter users, however, were left fuming because the comedian failed to give his audience a good laugh. According to Abhishek Asthana a.k.a @GabbbarSingh, the show was 'poorly researched'. Taking a dig at Das' jokes, Gabbbar on his Twitter handle wrote that some of his jokes in the show just didn't make sense. Many agreed with the popular Twitter handle @GabbbarSingh and said that the show was quite 'amateurish' and 'artificial'. One user wrote: "I didn't laugh even once....like not even once.....not one bit."

Who is Vir Das sleeping with to get shows on Netflix. Missus forcing me to watch his latest, and it's even worse and poorly researched than the last one. And that's something. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 31, 2020

One of his joke's punchline is "Parle G is for dogs" another is "Chyawanprash is yuck"

I wonder who commissioned his show, then I remember the same people okayed "Ghost stories" & "Bard of Blood" then it makes sense. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 31, 2020

Have a look at this, a clip from his special, look how he describes "South Indian films" cringemax. https://t.co/q9NmuLI7Nx — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 31, 2020

"Vir Das: For India" makes him the sixth artiste to have three stand-up specials with the streamer. Das said he takes failure in his stride as it only motivates him to do better next time.

"The best thing I can do is fail as it sets you up to work harder for the next one. The art is just throwing stuff at the wall and seeing what sticks. I'm absolutely not ashamed of stumbling because that's the healthiest thing in the world for an artiste."

