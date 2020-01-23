Vir Das And Preity Zinta's Episode On 'Fresh Off The Boat' Set To Air Tomorrow

Vir Das is one of the most popular stand-up comedians and actors. He moved to acting with super hit films like Delhi Belly, Badmaash Company, and Go Goa Gone, that were well-received by the audience and critics as well. Today, he is seen in numerous comedy special shows on streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Vir Das and Preity Zinta’s Fresh Off The Boat episode to premiere tomorrow

After a blockbuster 2019, comedian-actor Vir Das is all set to start the New year with a much bigger bang. The actor’s latest stint on the popular American television show, Fresh Off The Boat is all set to premiere on January 24, 2020. The episode will also have Bollywood actor Preity Zinta along with Das.

There have been reports that suggest this episode might also be the foundation for a spin-off series. The spin-off will follow the story of an Indian-origin family settled in the USA. The series has been tentatively titled, Magic Motor Inn.

While talking about working on a show like Fresh Off The Boat, Vir Das said that he finds the show to be incredibly funny. He also added that one of the best things about the show was getting a chance to work alongside Preity Zinta. He also said that January will be an interesting month for him due to the numerous projects that are lined up for him.

Vir Das also spoke about the spin-off series that is in the pipeline. He said, “This show will further the cause of changing perception of Indians and their stories in America. There is a genuine interest in our heritage and culture, now more than ever before and this show will offer just that - a unique story full of heart”.

While talking about working along with Zinta, Vir Das said that she is a “crackling actress”. He also added that the experience that she brought was very valuable. He then said that the primary function while doing such a show was to be funny and Preity Zinta got that right.

Fresh Off the Boat traces the story of a Taiwanese family settled in America. The show has been receiving positive responses from all corners of the world ever since it was first aired in 2015. The current season will be the concluding season of the show and will also pave the way for the spin-off series where Vir Das and Preity Zinta will play the role of an Indian couple settled in the USA.

