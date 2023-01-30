U-19 Women's T20 WC: Anushka, Ajay-Kajol & Others Congratulate Team India On Historic Win

Bollywood joined hands to celebrate the remarkable victory achieved by U-19 Indian women's cricket team after they defeated England by 7 wickets and clinched the first-ever World Cup for India in Women's cricket.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor among others took to their respective social media handles and congratulated the team for their historic win.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of the U-19 Women's cricket team on her Instagram story and penned, "Way to go! Congratulations Champions!!"

Kareena Kapoor reshared a post that mentioned the Indian Women’s team’s victory against England. Sharing the post on her Instagram story, she posted a clapping emoticon.

Abhishek Bachchan praised the team and wrote, "Congratulations to our Indian Women’s team on winning the U-19 World Cup! Super proud of each and every one of you."

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos from the match. She penned, "That’s the first cup for the ladies.. and I am sure there are many more to come..we have just started!!!!!"

Kajol also shared the picture of the Women's cricket team lifting the World Cup on her Instagram story and wrote, "The World 'CHAMPION'. #U19T20WorldCup goes to the #WomenInBlue. You have made us all proud."

Ajay Devgn tweeted about the historic victory and congratulated the 'Women in Blue'. He wrote, "What a clinical all-round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations girls on a historic win. Truly a proud moment for India".

What a clinical all round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!!

Congratulations girls on a historic win 👏👏👏

Truly a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VUMnkv6Xls — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 29, 2023

Apart from the celebrities, the social media also congratulated the Women's team for creating history by winning the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup and called them ‘real queens'.