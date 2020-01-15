'Udta Punjab', 'Rockstar' And Other Controversial Bollywood Movies

Bollywood is among the biggest entertainment sources that we have. People love watching movies and the filmmakers are also creating some of the best movies since the past few years. Bollywood film industry is among the largest and most successful in the world now. The movies that we see have been of different genres and are inspired by various historical and fictional events. And controversies have taken place before and even after the movies. During such cases, filmmakers have to direct their storyline or use restrictions in order to make sure the controversy doesn't affect the film. Let’s take a look at such controversies that took place in Bollywood films.

Madras Cafe

This movie’s plot revolved around the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and the Indian intervention in the Sri Lankan civil war. This movie was critically acclaimed and also tells the conspiracy behind the assassination. However, there were several Tamil groups who demanded a ban on the movie and it created a lot of unwanted attention.

Murder

Murder movie explores themes of mystery, love, heartbreak, and some action. The movie created a lot of controversies during its release. This super-hit movie had some scenes with Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi together, which shocked the viewers from the time. It also stirred controversies across India.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab tells the story of the situation of Punjab and its depleting health. This was because of the drug problem and the film'ex exploration of the subject. The film, however, received praise from critics.

Rockstar

This movie has a popular and controversial song Sadda Haq which was opposed by the censor board because it featured a flag with ‘Free Tibet’ written over it. Eventually, the flags were blurred because it sent a strong political message. Protests by Students for Free Tibet (SFT) were also staged against the Censor Board.

Jodhaa Akbar

Rajputs in Rajasthan sabotaged the screening of Jodhaa Akbar. The director was accused of providing distorted information about history. The film, however, is now considered a classic in Bollywood.

