Best Hollywood Movies Of The Decade: Have You Watched These Box Office Hits?

Movies have always been the biggest source of entertainment for everyone across the globe. There are hundreds and thousands of movies made every year that satisfy everyone's likes from romcoms to horror. Hollywood movies have been also been immensely popular in India. This decade experienced some of the most iconic movies which were loved worldwide, hence, here are some of the best Hollywood movies of this decade.

1) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

The Harry Potter series has undoubtedly been one of the most loved movies of all time. This British-American film series is based on the eponymous novels by author J. K. Rowling and is distributed by Warner Bros. consisting of eight fantasy films. The story of the film continues to follow Harry Potter's quest to find and destroy Lord Voldemort's Horcruxes in order to stop him once and for all.

2) Life of Pi

Life of Pi is a 2012 movie which is based on Yann Martel's 2001 novel of the same name The film is directed by Ang Lee and stars Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Rafe Spall, Tabu, Adil Hussain, and Gérard Depardieu in the lead roles. The storyline of the film revolves around an Indian man named Pi Patel who tells a novelist about his life's story, and how at 16 he survives a shipwreck and is adrift in the Pacific Ocean on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.

3) La La Land

La La Land is an American romantic comedy-drama musical film, which is written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The movie stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in the lead roles wherein Ryan plays the role of a pianist while Emma plays the role of an aspiring actor.

4) Avengers Infinity war

The whole Avengers series is a 2018 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers which is produced by Marvel Studios and is distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Avengers Infinity War is the nineteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars an ensemble cast.

5) Joker

One of the most well-acclaimed movies of 2019, which garnered a lot of appreciation as well as did the numbers at the box office is Joker. The film is an American psychological thriller which is directed and produced by Todd Phillips. the film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role and became the 33rd-highest-grossing film of all time.

