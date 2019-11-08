Ujda Chaman: The Box Office Collections Of The First Seven Days

Sunny Singh-starrer Ujda Chaman has completed its first seven days at the box office. The film has made over 12 crores during this time. The next few days may be difficult for the film as Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has been released. The storyline of Bala is said to be similar to that of Ujda Chaman. From the trailer, it is assumed that the story of both films is based on premature balding in youth.

Also Read: Ujda Chaman fame Sunny singh has a secret girlfriend? Here's what you need to know

Here are the first week collections of Ujda Chaman

Ujda Chaman released on Friday, November 1. According to reports, the film has an opening of 2.35 crores. The next day, Saturday, which was a weekend, the movie collected about 3.30 crores. On Sunday, the film made a business of 3.61 crores. The collections of Monday were about 90 lakhs, on Tuesday 80 lakhs. Ujda Chaman made a collection of 70 lakhs on Wednesday and 60 lakhs on Thursday.

Sunny Singh-starrer Ujda Chaman went through a lot of problems with Ayushmann-starrer Bala. The release dates of the movie were also moved back and forth. The matter regarding these movies release dates also reached the court. However, after the matter reached the Supreme Court, it was declared that the movie will release on November 1, while Bala would be released on November 8. Reportedly, the paid previews of Bala were held on November 7.

Ujda Chaman is Sunny Singh's first-ever solo film that got him a lead role. Earlier, Sunny Singh became popular after his movie next to Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sunny Singh became a known actor after his role in Pyaar ka Panchnama 2. The Ujda Chaman actor was also seen in Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De. In the film, he played the role of Rakul Preet's boyfriend. Sunny Singh made his Bollywood debut with a cameo in Ajay Devgn's Dil To Bacha Hai.

On the work front, Sunny Singh will be seen in Jai Mummy Di. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens in January 2020. In the movie, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Sonnalli Seygall and Supriya Pathak.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.