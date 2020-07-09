'Umra Ka Toh Lihaaz Rakhiye Sir': Fans In Awe Of Anil Kapoor's Latest Workout Post

'Fitness is a way of life for me,' said Anil Kapoor in January this year and the actor has passionately stuck by his routine throughout the lockdown. Kapoor who had once revealed that he cannot operate 'without exercising regularly' recently flaunted his fit and strong frame of 'mind & body' on social media.

At the age of 63, Anil Kapoor with his latest workout posts has left fans impressed. The 'Malang' actor has been 'liking' many tweets of his fans who have been showering so much love and are totally in awe of his 'anti-aging pictures'. One fan wrote, "Hello @AnilKapoor! I want to sell whatever you're eating as an anti-aging plan. Please help. P.S. Going to sit with chullu bhar paani next to me perpetually. Roz reasons milte hai Face with hand over mouth." [sic]

The other wrote, "यंहा सब Corona से परेशान है और @AnilKapoor सर वापस 1980 की ओर चल रहे है। गजब है सर [Translation: Everyone here is upset with Corona and @AnilKapoor Sir is back in the 1980s. Amazing sir." [sic]

Kapoor, 63, said he feels "cranky" if he doesn't work out. "For me, fitness is a way of life. It is my daily routine. I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness: I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. I feel very cranky, uncomfortable, my heart isn't into work (if I don't exercise)," Kapoor told reporters in January.

Pure China ke liye to Akele hi khafi ho aap sir..@AnilKapoor

सख्त लोग ही शरीर को सख्त बनाते है pic.twitter.com/M2yVfdGAvZ — Piyush_Raj_Purohit (@PiyushR77038775) July 8, 2020

Kabhi socha nahin tha budhe logo se jealous hounga. @AnilKapoor Sir jalaa ke khaakh kar diye 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wQLrwLSJhl — Asif silavat (@aashusilavat) July 8, 2020

I am pretty sure in ten years time I am going to look older than him. 👵🏻

Itni energy laate Kahan se ho sir? @AnilKapoor https://t.co/O6uXYUa5Pg — Khyati Sharma (Cheerful Worrier) (@Khyati0209) July 7, 2020

@AnilKapoor sir...aap kabhi budhe ni ho sakte hain...aap ke liye he ...yh dialog bana hai....buddha hoga tera baap! https://t.co/XyyYb9BjDm — Raavan (@raavan0907) July 8, 2020

Proof that he is inevitable, inspiring king . once in an award function he was intensively made anger of being senior but really even now he is looking completely junior .



Hat's off to this star @AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/GCkmsgNwWl — Adnan Syed (@_Adnan_syed_) July 8, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

